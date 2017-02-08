GBase - the gamer's base
Nioh - PvP-Modus steht endlich zur Verfügung
Mit dem ab sofort herunterladbaren
Patch 1.16
steht der vor längerer Zeit angekündigte Player-vs.-Player-Spielmodus für
Team Ninjas
Action-Adventure
Nioh
endlich zur Verfügung. Zusätzlich hat man sich diversen Fehlern und der allgemeinen Spielbalance angenommen, wie ihr unter anderem dieser gekürzten Übersicht entnehmen könnt:
Raised the level cap from 500 to 550 after reaching the Way of the Wise.
Greatly increased the amount of Amrita received for completing missions in the Way of the Wise.
Greatly increased the amount of Amrita received from enemies appearing in missions level 500 or higher in the Way of the Wise.
Players are now able to evade immediately as they get up.
Shortened the amount of time needed for a max charge of the Sword skill "Iai Quickdraw".
Adjusted the timing and hit box of the Dual Sword skill "Sign of the Cross".
Improved the hit box when using an uncharged "Sign of the Cross".
Increased the amount of Ki used by a fully charged "Sign of the Cross" (PvP only).
Fixed a bug in which attacks would not hit Yamata-no-Orochi in "The Demon King Revealed" during Online Multiplayer.
Fixed a bug in which characters would sometimes sink into the ground in areas above ground in "Scion of Virtue".
am 07 Aug 2017 @ 17:08
DLC "Unbeugsame Ehre" angekündigt
Story-DLC Drache des Nordens im Mai
Testbericht zur Samurai-Metzelei
Fertigstellung & PvP-Modus (Update)
Nioh: Kommt erst 2017
(Upd) Nioh: Zweite Demo geplant
Nioh: Demo mit Alphamaterial
Nioh: Neuer Team-NINJA-Metzler
Trophäen/Erfolge
Review
Mehr Shots
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
8 Februar 2017
Hersteller
:
Team Ninja
Publisher
:
Koei Tecmo
