Nioh - PvP-Modus steht endlich zur Verfügung

Playstation 4 
NiohMit dem ab sofort herunterladbaren Patch 1.16 steht der vor längerer Zeit angekündigte Player-vs.-Player-Spielmodus für Team Ninjas Action-Adventure Nioh endlich zur Verfügung. Zusätzlich hat man sich diversen Fehlern und der allgemeinen Spielbalance angenommen, wie ihr unter anderem dieser gekürzten Übersicht entnehmen könnt:
  • Raised the level cap from 500 to 550 after reaching the Way of the Wise.
  • Greatly increased the amount of Amrita received for completing missions in the Way of the Wise.
  • Greatly increased the amount of Amrita received from enemies appearing in missions level 500 or higher in the Way of the Wise.
  • Players are now able to evade immediately as they get up.
  • Shortened the amount of time needed for a max charge of the Sword skill "Iai Quickdraw".
  • Adjusted the timing and hit box of the Dual Sword skill "Sign of the Cross".
  • Improved the hit box when using an uncharged "Sign of the Cross".
  • Increased the amount of Ki used by a fully charged "Sign of the Cross" (PvP only).
  • Fixed a bug in which attacks would not hit Yamata-no-Orochi in "The Demon King Revealed" during Online Multiplayer.
  • Fixed a bug in which characters would sometimes sink into the ground in areas above ground in "Scion of Virtue".
Alexander Boedeker am 07 Aug 2017 @ 17:08
