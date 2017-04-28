 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila




Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Mario Kart 8 - Patch 1.2 für Deluxe-Version

Nintendo Switch 
Mario Kart 8Nintendo hat Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (GBase-Wertung: 9.0) mit einem neuen Patch versehen, der folgende Verbesserungen mitbringt:
  • Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.
  • Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
  • Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
  • In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
  • Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
  • When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
  • Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
  • Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
  • The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
  • Items shown in a player's item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
  • No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
  • Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.
Daniel Boll am 29 Jun 2017 @ 12:55
0
Quelle
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Mario Kart 8
Mario Kart 8
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Artikel
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Fun Racer
Release Termin:
28 April 2017
Hersteller:
Nintendo

Publisher:
Nintendo
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  