GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Mario Kart 8 - Patch 1.2 für Deluxe-Version
Nintendo
hat
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
(
GBase-Wertung: 9.0
) mit
einem neuen Patch
versehen, der folgende Verbesserungen mitbringt:
Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.
Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
Items shown in a player's item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.
Daniel Boll
am 29 Jun 2017 @ 12:55
Tweet
0
Mario Kart 8
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Nintendos Switch-Fun-Racer auf dem Prüfsta..
Patch entschärft Inkling-Girl-Geste
Review
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Fun Racer
Release Termin
:
28 April 2017
Hersteller
:
Nintendo
Publisher
:
Nintendo
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt