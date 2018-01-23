 GBase - the gamer's base
SteamWorld Dig - Teil 1 erscheint für Switch

Nintendo Switch 
SteamWorld DigNachdem das Studio Image & Form Games Ende letzten Jahres bereits SteamWorld Dig 2 für die Switch brachte, können Besitzer von Nintendos Hybridkonsole bald auch zum Vorgänger greifen. Die Umsetzung von SteamWorld Dig soll am 1. Februar 2018 veröffentlicht werden und 9,99 Euro kosten.

Daniel Boll am 23 Jan 2018 @ 12:27
0
Quelle
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin:
1 Februar 2018
Hersteller:
Image & Form Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
